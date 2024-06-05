National Landmarks Turn Blue And Kiwis Encouraged To Take A Winter Dip For World Ocean Day

This year to celebrate World Ocean Day national landmarks around Aotearoa will light up blue while Live Ocean founders Peter Burling and Blair Tuke encourage Kiwis to take the plunge in the Live Ocean Winter Dip come 8 June.

World Ocean Day is a global annual event to come together and catalyse action for the ocean.

On the evening of Saturday 8 June, Aotearoa will turn blue across many national landmarks as they celebrate World Ocean Day and use their platforms to raise awareness about ocean health.

Co-founder of Live Ocean Foundation, Peter Burling says, “Aotearoa is an ocean giant. We have the fourth largest ocean space in the world, but we currently protect less than 1% of it. World Ocean Day is an opportunity for us in New Zealand to reflect on the critically important role the ocean plays in the health of our planet and take action to protect it.”

“We’re stoked to see Kiwis, organisations and nationally significant landmarks get behind the message for a healthy ocean. It does so much for us, it’s time to start prioritising it.”

Both the Harbour Bridge and the Sky Tower will light blue in support of the cause. Vector Lights will shine blue over Te Waitematā with a sustainable and dynamic light and sound show every 15 minutes. The Sky Tower lighting will be switched on by Peter Burling at 6:00 pm.

Also lighting up blue will be:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

o Eden Park, Auckland

o Clock Tower, New Plymouth

o National Aquarium of New Zealand, Napier

o Clock Tower, Palmerston North

o Kelburn Park Fountain, Wellington

o Queens Wharf Sails, Wellington

o Albatross Fountain, Wellington

o Carter Fountain, Wellington

o Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

o New Brighton Pier, Christchurch

To celebrate World Ocean Day and take individual action in the name of ocean health, Live Ocean founders Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are encouraging Kiwis to take the plunge as part of the Live Ocean Winter Dip.

The Live Ocean Winter Dip challenge encourages Kiwis to create a video of their dip in the ocean, share it on Instagram or TikTok, and tag @itsliveocean, #LiveOceanDip.

During the week of 2-9 June, whether you’re plunging into the chilly waters of Sumner, off Lambton quay into the harbour, somewhere scenic in the Bay of Islands, or a dip in the Hauraki Gulf, it’s all in the name of action for the ocean.

Blair Tuke says, “In the run up to World Ocean Day we’re encouraging Kiwis to take action by jumping in the moana. It’s a simple action to show you support the Live Ocean ambition for a healthy ocean.”

“We’ve seen some super creative winter dips over the years so I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the places people choose to take the plunge and the number of Kiwis backing the ocean.”

Matt Eastwood, Group Manager Marketing, Vector says, “We’re proud to be illuminating Vector Lights on the harbour bridge in blue to mark World Ocean Day, as well as doing our own winter dips! It’s an important cause that impacts us all and we hope the light and sound show helps to raise awareness of the shared ambition for a healthy ocean.”

© Scoop Media

