Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Winter Snow Gates Porters Pass, SH73, Now Operational

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 1:34 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Photo supplied.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has installed winter snow gates on either side of Porters Pass, one of the steepest and most elevated sections of SH73 linking the West Coast and Canterbury.

It is also a key part of SH73 for people getting to the Canterbury ski-fields and Castle Hill.

NZTA has operated winter snow gates successfully in several alpine locations in North and South Canterbury for many years, including Arthur’s Pass, Burkes Pass (SH8) and the Mt Cook/Aoraki highway (SH80).

“The gates are a new tool to keep the public and our road crews safe either side of Porters Pass and to reduce delays for all road users,” says an NZTA spokesperson.

“The gates reinforce the road closure points which ultimately prevent people having to abandon their vehicles in heavy snow, getting stuck or at worst, crashing. This means fewer rescues and subsequent need for vehicle recovery, and our crews can concentrate on clearing the snow and opening the road, with much less delay for road users.”

The road closure points will still have traffic managers and road crews actively working nearby and emergency services will be let through and escorted when required.

There will still be a chains required status with light snow when the road is not closed.

Winter patrolling of the alpine SH73 highway, 24/7, by road crews started this week, in line with NZTA’s service aims over winter which remain unchanged from previous years for the Arthurs Pass/Porters Pass route.

What happened last winter?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Last winter SH73 Porters Pass was closed for 35 hours in total across numerous snow events and almost half this time was overnight. This is when the gates will be used in future, when there is a heavy dump of snow and the road crews need to work safely to clear it efficiently and quickly with no distractions.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 