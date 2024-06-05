Have You Seen Michael?

Police are appealing for any sightings of Michael, reported missing in the Porirua area.

Michael was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and dark jeans.

Approximately 12pm today, he travelled from Wi Neera Drive to Raiha Street in a white Mitsubishi Triton, he has then got onto a yellow pushbike and was last seen cycling in the direction of Colonial Knob.

Police and Michael’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 111 and reference P058956605.

