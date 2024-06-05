Have You Seen Michael?

Police
are appealing for any sightings of Michael, reported missing
in the Porirua area.
Michael was last seen wearing a
dark T-shirt and dark jeans.
Approximately 12pm today,
he travelled from Wi Neera Drive to Raiha Street in a white
Mitsubishi Triton, he has then got onto a yellow pushbike
and was last seen cycling in the direction of Colonial
Knob.
Police and Michael’s family have concerns for
his wellbeing and urge anyone with information on his
whereabouts to call 111 and reference
P058956605.
