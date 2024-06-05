Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Celebrating Rainbow Communities In Horowhenua This Pride Month

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

To celebrate Pride Month 2024, a series of events will be held in Horowhenua to honour our rainbow communities.

A special quiz night, movie night, and Rainbow book chat and Q&A will be held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, and the Pride flag will fly outside Horowhenua District Council during the month of June.

The stairs at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will be decorated in rainbow colours, a temporary feature to show that the space welcomes people from all backgrounds.

“The beauty of Horowhenua is not just derived from its natural environment. It comes from our people, our sense of community and the manaakitanga shown to one another and those visiting the district,” Mayor Bernie Wanden says. “We promote diversity, vibrancy and inclusion in Horowhenua and we stand by our rainbow communities. These events and gestures demonstrate our commitment to building Strong Communities. All people deserve to feel welcome, safe and embraced.”

Events will be held outside the normal Te Takeretanga o Kura-hua-pō opening hours and all members of the rainbow community and their allies are warmly invited to attend.

Horowhenua District Council encourages and supports all staff to bring their whole selves to work, providing a welcoming and safe workspace for everyone to celebrate their differences. Several staff regularly gather in their personal time to support others in the rainbow community and their allies, and run activities to promote inclusion. Staff celebrate cultural holidays throughout the year including Matariki and Diwali, and support wider initiatives which promote supportive, welcoming and safe environments such as Pink Shirt Day. Employees also have access to Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and InsideOut support services.

LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, often shortened to Pride Month, is dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride. Pride Month began after the Stonewall riots, a series of gay liberation protests in 1968.

Horowhenua Pride Month 2024 programme of events

Thursday 6 June
Rainbow Book Chat and Q&A with the Alphabet Book Club
6pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

Free entry

Friday 14 June
Movie Night – Priscilla Queen of the Desert (M)
Doors open at 7pm, movie starts at 8pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

Free entry

Friday 21 June
Queer Quiz Night (R18)
Doors open at 6.30pm, quiz starts at 7pm
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō

$5 entry

