Vatican Decision On Complaint Regarding Cardinal John Dew

A Vatican-led review of an abuse complaint against Cardinal John Dew dating to the 1970s has concluded that no further Church inquiry is required, says the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop, Paul Martin SM, Archbishop of Wellington.

“Cardinal Dew can now resume public activities that he stood aside from under Church protocols when the allegation was brought to the attention of the Church in May last year,” Archbishop Martin said.

Cardinal Dew retired as Archbishop of Wellington in May last year on reaching 75, the retirement age for bishops in the Catholic Church.

“The Church became aware of an allegation of abuse being made against Cardinal Dew at about the same time as his retirement,” said Archbishop Martin.

“Cardinal Dew immediately stood aside from all public church activities while the police investigated the allegations. When the police advised in March that no charges would be laid, Cardinal Dew continued to stand aside while a separate Vatican review proceeded, using the Church’s international procedures for complaints against bishops.

“With the Church’s review complete, and no further action proposed, Cardinal Dew can resume public Church activities.

“This has been a distressing experience and painful for everyone concerned. The Church has an ongoing pastoral responsibility to offer support to all those involved and continues to do so. This includes the complainant to whom the Church has continued to offer support,” said Archbishop Paul.

