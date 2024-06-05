Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vatican Decision On Complaint Regarding Cardinal John Dew

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference

A Vatican-led review of an abuse complaint against Cardinal John Dew dating to the 1970s has concluded that no further Church inquiry is required, says the Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop, Paul Martin SM, Archbishop of Wellington.

“Cardinal Dew can now resume public activities that he stood aside from under Church protocols when the allegation was brought to the attention of the Church in May last year,” Archbishop Martin said.

Cardinal Dew retired as Archbishop of Wellington in May last year on reaching 75, the retirement age for bishops in the Catholic Church.

“The Church became aware of an allegation of abuse being made against Cardinal Dew at about the same time as his retirement,” said Archbishop Martin.

“Cardinal Dew immediately stood aside from all public church activities while the police investigated the allegations. When the police advised in March that no charges would be laid, Cardinal Dew continued to stand aside while a separate Vatican review proceeded, using the Church’s international procedures for complaints against bishops.

“With the Church’s review complete, and no further action proposed, Cardinal Dew can resume public Church activities.

“This has been a distressing experience and painful for everyone concerned. The Church has an ongoing pastoral responsibility to offer support to all those involved and continues to do so. This includes the complainant to whom the Church has continued to offer support,” said Archbishop Paul.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 