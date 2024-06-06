Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update – Homicide Investigation, Whanganui

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 4:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

05 June 

Detective Senior Sergeant Brett Humphrey:

A man has been charged with murder and remanded to appear in Court at a later date, as part a homicide investigation currently underway.

Police were called to a residential address on Fitzherbert Avenue, Whanganui at around 7:11pm on Tuesday 4 June, where a woman was located deceased.

In the early hours of the morning Wednesday 6 June, a 50-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle of interest was located at another Whanganui address.

A scene examination is continuing at the Fitzherbert Avenue address and will be completed on Thursday 6 June.

Enquiries remain ongoing and Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

Police are working with Victim Support to support the family, who we will continue to update as the investigation progresses.

