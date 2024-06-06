Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
UPDATED TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Single Lane Closure, SH16 Cleasby Hill Lookout

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users that due to poor ground conditions under the new southbound lane, the opening of the lane closure currently in place on State Highway 16 (SH16) near Cleasby Hill Lookout has been delayed one week, until Friday 14 June.

A 24/7 single lane closure and a combination of stop-go and traffic lights are currently in place to fix two existing slips caused by severe weather events last year.

People are urged to plan ahead and use the NZTA Journey Planner for real time traffic information. NZTA thanks motorists in advance for their patience as we continue to carry out this important work.

