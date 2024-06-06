Auckland City Place Names Proposed

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board is opening consultations today on proposals to correct and restore two Māori place names within Auckland City.

It proposes restoring the original Māori name Te Tōangaroa to an area on the waterfront of Auckland’s CBD and correcting the spelling of Takanini to Takaanini.

Te Tōangaroa

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei made the proposal to restore the traditional Māori name Te Tōangaroa and assign it as an official place name for an area along part of the waterfront of Auckland’s CBD.

The name would apply to the area bordered by Britomart Place, Beach Road, Quay Street and State Highway 16, which contains Spark Arena, The Strand Railway Station, Te Taou Reserve, Mahuhu ki te Rangi Park and several apartment buildings.

Board Secretary Wendy Shaw says the kōrero given by the proposer says the name refers to the dragging of waka a long way to the shoreline.

The existing suburb names within the proposed Te Tōangaroa area are not being changed or replaced and there would be no changes to addresses or any need to update signage.

Takaanini

Proposals have been made to correct the spelling of Takanini to Takaanini for the suburb and the railway station. The proposals are endorsed by mana whenua, Te Ākitai Waiohua.

The suburb and railway station are named after rangatira (chief) Īhaka Wirihama Takaanini Te Tiki (1800 – 1864).

The spelling with the double aa correctly reflects that Takaanini is a compound word made up of taka and ānini, together meaning giddy or whirling.

Auckland Transport installed signs at the railway station with the ‘aa’ spelling in 2018.

If successful, maps and signs can be updated over time as they age and need replacing.

How to have your say

The Board would now like to hear from the wider community before any final decisions are made.

Submissions on the proposals can be made in the following ways:

Online at linz.govt.nz/consultations

By emailing nzgbsubmissions@linz.govt.nz

In writing by posting a letter to:

Secretary, Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa New Zealand Geographic Board

PO Box 5501

Wellington 6145.

Consultation closes on 11 July 2024 for Te Tōangaroa and 10 September 2024 for Takaanini suburb and railway station.

Notes

The Board will not release submission details before final decisions are made. The submission reports will be available on the Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand website at the time final decisions are announced.

