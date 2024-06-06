Do You Recognise Hirender?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Hirender Chandel who has been reported as missing.

Hirender was last seen in the Māngere area on Friday 31 May 2024 wearing a red beanie, dark coloured hoodie, with an ‘ADIDAS’ logo on the front, and black trackpants with a large ‘5’ on the left thigh area.

He is possibly in Māngere, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, or the wider Auckland area, but we are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sights Hirender to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240531/1198

