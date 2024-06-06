Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Trains To Operate On Reduced Timetable Due To Industrial Action

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) has been advised by its rail operator, Auckland One Rail (AOR), that train services will be impacted by planned industrial action from Saturday, 8 June.

On weekdays, AOR will implement a 20-minute frequency at peak times for train services to cover the resulting shortage of train staff. Off-peak and weekend services will run to their regular frequency.

There may be some additional cancellations due to resulting staff shortages.

At this stage we do not know when this industrial action will be resolved.

AT is encouraging Aucklanders to plan ahead and expect less frequent services next week.

“We understand how deeply frustrating this will be for our rail customers, who have already had to endure ongoing disruption while we work with our partners to prepare the rail network for the opening of the City Rail Link (CRL),” says AT Rail Franchise Manager Craig Inger.

“AOR has been in collective bargaining with the Rail and Maritime Union of New Zealand and we are disappointed that it has come to industrial action, impacting many of our customers. We understand AOR and the union will be meeting for mediation next week in order to obtain a timely resolution. We encourage both parties to meet and continue bargaining in order to prevent on-going disruption to Aucklanders.”

For regular updates, please visit at.govt.nz/trainaction

Trains will still be operating for the Blues vs Fijian Drua game on Saturday to Eden Park.

