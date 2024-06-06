Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rolleston Transport Project Up A Gear

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 5:37 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has confirmed the next stage of a Canterbury Road of Regional Significance project, enabling design to be finalised.

Rolleston Access Improvements Project will now progress through its final design stage.

This project includes a direct flyover connecting the expanding Rolleston township with the business/industrial areas, future proofing for growth, a more resilient transport network and improved safety for road users. Travel through and around Rolleston will be more efficient and predictable.

Beca has been appointed to complete the design stage for NZTA. This includes working through the planning and consents process, as well as continuing discussions with property or business owners in the project area.

This is expected to take up to 18 months, with construction expected to start in late 2025, subject to consenting, property purchase and funding. Features include:

  • A roundabout and pedestrian and cycle underpass (subway) at the Dunns Crossing and Walkers Road intersection with SH1
  • A straight, two-lane bridge with walking and cycling facilities over SH1, which will extend Rolleston Drive North to Jones Road
  • Removal of two sets of traffic signals at Hoskyns Road/ SH1 and Rolleston Drive North/SH1.
  • Extending the two lanes southbound on the motorway from the current merge just south of Weedons to a new merge just south of the new Rolleston Drive North bridge
  • Left in, left out at Rolleston Drive South, Tennyson Street and Brookside Road
  • Left out only at Hoskyns Road onto SH1, forming a new northbound lane
  • A service lane on the Rolleston town side of SH1 to allow for access to the businesses from Rolleston Drive North to Brookside Road.

Background on this project: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-rolleston/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 