Rolleston Transport Project Up A Gear

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has confirmed the next stage of a Canterbury Road of Regional Significance project, enabling design to be finalised.

Rolleston Access Improvements Project will now progress through its final design stage.

This project includes a direct flyover connecting the expanding Rolleston township with the business/industrial areas, future proofing for growth, a more resilient transport network and improved safety for road users. Travel through and around Rolleston will be more efficient and predictable.

Beca has been appointed to complete the design stage for NZTA. This includes working through the planning and consents process, as well as continuing discussions with property or business owners in the project area.

This is expected to take up to 18 months, with construction expected to start in late 2025, subject to consenting, property purchase and funding. Features include:

A roundabout and pedestrian and cycle underpass (subway) at the Dunns Crossing and Walkers Road intersection with SH1

A straight, two-lane bridge with walking and cycling facilities over SH1, which will extend Rolleston Drive North to Jones Road

Removal of two sets of traffic signals at Hoskyns Road/ SH1 and Rolleston Drive North/SH1.

Extending the two lanes southbound on the motorway from the current merge just south of Weedons to a new merge just south of the new Rolleston Drive North bridge

Left in, left out at Rolleston Drive South, Tennyson Street and Brookside Road

Left out only at Hoskyns Road onto SH1, forming a new northbound lane

A service lane on the Rolleston town side of SH1 to allow for access to the businesses from Rolleston Drive North to Brookside Road.

Background on this project: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-rolleston/

