Woody Debris In Tukituki River To Be Cleared

Woody debris left behind by Cyclone Gabrielle in the lower Tukituki River will be burned starting Friday 7 June.

This permitted process will last four weeks but burning will only go ahead if weather conditions are suitable and the wind direction is away from the Hastings airshed.

If not disposed of before the winter months, the debris may damage infrastructure if another big rain event occurred.

Regional Council will be following best practices during the controlled burns and will ensure the fires do not cause nuisance smoke/odour for neighbouring properties.

Anyone who has an issue with smoke from these fires can call Regional Council’s Pollution Hotline 24 hours on 0800 108 838.

For more information on outdoor burning, visit hbrc.govt.nz, search #burning.

Burning will take place in the three highlighted areas (purple, red, orange).

