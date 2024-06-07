Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Approach For Regional Disaster Relief Launched In Taranaki

Friday, 7 June 2024, 5:06 am
Press Release: Taranaki Foundation

Niel Volzke, Mayor of Stratford District Council. Phil Nixon, Mayor of South Taranaki District Council, Neil Holdom, Mayor of New Plymouth District CouncilCharlotte Littlewood, Chair of Taranaki Regional Council , Phil Hinton Chair of Taranaki Foundation

When disaster strikes, swift and coordinated action is essential. Recognising this need, the Taranaki Foundation, together with the Taranaki Regional Council, New Plymouth District Council, South Taranaki District Council, and Stratford District Council, is proud to announce the establishment of the Taranaki Regional Disaster Relief Fund.

Date and Venue: The launch of the Taranaki Regional Disaster Relief Fund will take place at 10am on Thursday, June 6, during the Mayoral Forum meeting at the Stratford District Council.

Key Points:

• The Taranaki Regional Disaster Relief Fund will provide a single point of contact for our community, both locally and globally, to contribute to a collective fund aimed at supporting Taranaki during natural disasters or acute situations. Administered by the Taranaki Foundation, the Fund will manage, invest, and distribute donations in partnership with the local government authorities.

• Similar funds in other regions have proven highly successful, offering a safe, streamlined and simple approach for giving.

• With the establishment of this fund, we will ensure readiness for future disasters, enabling immediate response without delay.

Additional Information

Taranaki Foundation is one of 18 community foundations throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. Our aim is to provide a simple, effective, long-lasting way for individuals, families and organisations to leave legacies or create funds to support local causes, and to ensure these gifts will achieve enduring benefits for our community.

The Taranaki Foundation is unique in that it specialises in invested endowment gifting. Funds are invested by the foundation and the annual income used to make grants to the community in line with the donors’ wishes. Since 2015 ,it has been our pleasure to see the gifts of generous organisations and individuals grow and provide an immeasurable impact within the Taranaki community.

