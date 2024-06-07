March For Nature & Stop The Fast Track

The Fast-Track Approvals Bill is the most damaging piece of environmental legislation any Government has introduced in living memory. People are angry, and it’s time to march

There is strong and growing resistance to the fast-track bill, with an overwhelming number of submissions and opposition from all quarters.

When the John Key Government threatened to mine conservation land, we rose up in our thousands, and the Key Government soon backed down. Now it’s time to do it again.

Join us to March for Nature on Saturday 8 June at Aotea Square from 1pm - rain or shine! Put it in your diary, grab some friends, paint your placards and march for nature!

We march against mining on conservation land, seabed mining, dairy intensification, incineration plants, freshwater pollution.

We march for the forests, the ocean, climate and the unique wildlife of Aotearoa. And we march for democracy and Te Tiriti. All of that is under threat.

Please support all the organisations opposing this Bill, which include Greenpeace, Forest & Bird, Communities Against Fast Track (CAFT), Coromandel Watchdog, WWF-New Zealand, Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM), The Tree Council and many others.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

