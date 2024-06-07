Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Educators Stand Up For Environmental Protection Of Aotearoa

Friday, 7 June 2024, 8:06 am
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

Aotearoa’s largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, stands with the coalition of environmental and community groups marching against the Government’s continued attack on the environment, Te Tiriti and democratic decision-making.

"The tamariki of this generation have a deep understanding of the importance of protecting our environment,” says Tāmaki Makaurau teacher and NZEI Te Riu Roa Auckland Branch president, Adam Powell.

“If we don’t protect our natural resources, wildlife, forests and oceans, then what kind of world are we leaving the next generation? I am marching to make clear to this Government that educators will continue to stand for the future of our tamariki.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa is a democratic union committed through member decisions to policy advocating for the protection of the climate and to honouring Te Tiriti. The teaching profession’s professional code and standards also require teachers to demonstrate a commitment to a Tiriti o Waitangi based Aotearoa New Zealand.

The March for Nature is taking place in Tāmaki Makaurau this Saturday 8 June.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZEI Te Riu Roa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 