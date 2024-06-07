Educators Stand Up For Environmental Protection Of Aotearoa

Aotearoa’s largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, stands with the coalition of environmental and community groups marching against the Government’s continued attack on the environment, Te Tiriti and democratic decision-making.

"The tamariki of this generation have a deep understanding of the importance of protecting our environment,” says Tāmaki Makaurau teacher and NZEI Te Riu Roa Auckland Branch president, Adam Powell.

“If we don’t protect our natural resources, wildlife, forests and oceans, then what kind of world are we leaving the next generation? I am marching to make clear to this Government that educators will continue to stand for the future of our tamariki.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa is a democratic union committed through member decisions to policy advocating for the protection of the climate and to honouring Te Tiriti. The teaching profession’s professional code and standards also require teachers to demonstrate a commitment to a Tiriti o Waitangi based Aotearoa New Zealand.

The March for Nature is taking place in Tāmaki Makaurau this Saturday 8 June.

