Road Closures, Mount Albert - Auckland City

Motorists are advised of road closures in Mount Albert this morning while emergency services respond to reports of a house fire.

The westbound lane on St Lukes Road, between New North and Taylors Roads is currently blocked.

Taylors Road and Albertson Avenue are also currently closed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the fire at this stage.

