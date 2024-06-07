Three-peat For Police Following Retail Offending In The CBD

Police have laid a significant 22 charges between three prolific offenders for their alleged role in retail crime in Auckland Central.

Auckland City Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Dave Christoffersen, says Thursday 6 June was a bad day out for anyone choosing to target retail stores in the city.

Police lay 11 charges against 24-year-old

“Around 7.45am, Police responded to reports of an attempted theft from a supermarket on Quay Street.

“The Central City Beat team were quickly on the scene and arrested a man without incident,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

A 24-year-old is now facing 11 charges relating to shoplifting, theft, and burglary.

He is appearing in the Auckland District Court today and his bail has been opposed.

Police locate person of interest for dishonesty offending

Inspector Christoffersen says Police making enquiries into a person of interest for reported thefts in Auckland Central earlier in the week have located that person.

“Police have been making enquiries following the incident at a service station on Beach Road around 10pm on Tuesday evening where a number of items were believed to have been taken.

“A 28-year-old woman believed to be involved was then located at a nearby address where she was arrested without incident.”

She is now facing five charges relating to shoplifting and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Her bail has also been opposed.

Hat trick for Police with third shoplifting arrest in 24 hours

Rounding out the day was the arrest of a 53-year-old male who had a warrant to arrest for various shoplifting incidents across Tāmaki Makaurau.

The man was located by Central City staff in the CBD last night where he was charged on six counts of shoplifting.

He too is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today with his bail opposed by Police.

Inspector Christoffersen says these 22 charges are significant for Police and hope the community feel reassured we are holding those believed to be involved to account.

“Retail crime is particularly damaging to our communities.”

The total amount of the alleged offending between the trio totals $8936.

“This is an excellent outcome and the number of charges laid reflect the brazen nature of this alleged offending,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“Police will continue to target prolific offending against retail businesses in our communities.”

© Scoop Media

