Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Demolition Work In Te Ngākau Civic Precinct Set To Ramp Up This Month

Friday, 7 June 2024, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Civic Administration Building. Photo/Supplied

Wellington’s Te Ngākau Civic Square precinct will see increased demolition activity from late June as significant work ramps up on two big projects in the area.

The main demolition of the six-storey Civic Administration Building (CAB) begins, with Wakefield Street closed to through traffic between Victoria Street and Cuba Street, and the temporary closure of the Victoria Street pedestrian entrance to Te Ngākau Civic Square for health and safety reasons. The demolition of the quake-damaged building is expected to be finished in December.

From 24 June to September a large crane will operate in Wakefield Street as an essential part of the demolition process. From September one lane will reopen to vehicles heading west toward Victoria Street. In early January, the road will completely reopen to vehicles. There will be pedestrian access during this entire period.

The Victoria Street entrance to Te Ngākau will be closed from 20 June till either December (at the earliest) or February 2025 (at the latest). The square itself will remain open, with access via Harris Street and the City to Sea Bridge.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) temporary building in the Michael Fowler Centre car park will also be dismantled and stored while Wellington City Council investigates alternative uses and locations for it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Deconstruction of the RNZB building will begin on 24 June and is expected to finish in October, with minimal disruption to local businesses and residents. The temporary building was constructed in 2019 to host the RNZB during the earthquake-strengthening and restoration of the St James Theatre. The RNZB moved back into the St James when it re-opened in 2022. The temporary building has not been in use since.

Meanwhile, City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi is scheduled to receive an earthquake-prone building (EPB) notice, with remedial maintenance, including earthquake-strengthening, starting in February 2025.

Due to the disruption caused by the works around Te Ngākau, particularly the demolition of the CAB which will limit access to the gallery, Experience Wellington has decided to relocate City Gallery Wellington from 30 June. It will continue to bring art to new spaces around Wellington, including upcoming exhibitions at Te Papa and the Dowse Art Museum, until the gallery returns home in 2026.

The Council will take the opportunity to undertake required maintenance works, as well as the minor works required to strengthen the building, throughout 2025.

Meanwhile momentum towards the restoration of Te Ngākau is gathering pace, with work well under way on the quake-strengthening and upgrading of Te Matapihi Central Library and the Town Hall.

For more information on the CAB demolition including road closure details and access route maps, please visit wcc.govt.nz/te-ngakau

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 