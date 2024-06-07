Pāpāmoa East Interchange Lane Closure

From Monday, 10 June 2024, a 2km section of the left westbound lane of the SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road, just past the Kaituna River bridge, will be closed. This is to keep drivers and crew safe during the construction of the new Pāpāmoa East Interchange.

To set up the lane closure, the westbound lanes of the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road will be closed for three nights. From Monday, 10 June 2024 to Wednesday, 12 June, between 8pm and 5am, traffic heading west to Tauranga, will be diverted via the Te Puke Highway.

Once the lane closure is in place, speed will be reduced to 70km/h when going through the work site. While construction is underway we’ll focus on minimising disruption to traffic, moving people safely and efficiently through the site.

For more information, visit https://letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/pei

