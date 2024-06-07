RNZ Joins With Pacific Media Network For Talent Retention Pilot

RNZ and Pacific Media Network (PMN) will partner on a 12-month pilot to retain Pasifika talent in the industry and bolster coverage of Pasifika issues.

As part of the pilot, two Pasifika journalism graduates will join PMN for a year, with funding provided by RNZ.

RNZ Chief Executive and Editor in Chief Paul Thompson said RNZ’s funding of the pilot was consistent with the organisation’s commitment to deepening its connections with other public media entities and growing Pasifika audiences.

“We have a strategic objective to foster a strong national identity by providing trusted content and reflecting the diverse communities of Aotearoa and talent retention schemes such as these allow journalists who work in their communities to continue to tell the varied stories of Aotearoa.”

The talent retention pilot will see RNZ contribute toward the cost of hiring two graduates.

The two new hires will report to PMN’s Head of News Justin Latif and will join PMN’s news team of 11 Pacific journalists.

They will also receive support from RNZ through its director of editorial quality and training and other key kaimahi. Thompson said the agreement will also result in more content sharing between the two public media organisations.

“PMN audiences will benefit from this, but so too will RNZ audiences with a key part of the agreement being that content produced by these journalists will be available for RNZ to use on its channels.”

The pilot comes at a time when the Te Rito Journalism project cadet scheme is coming to an end and PMN Chief Executive Don Mann said it was vital that opportunities for the development of a pool of quality Pacific journalists continues.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We have more than 8 percent of New Zealand’s population identifying as being of Pacific ethnicity but less than 2 percent of journalists identify as Pacific.

“Developing a pipeline of excellent Pacific journalists is a core strategic objective of PMN, a function we have performed for over 30 years. Strategic partnerships like this one with RNZ demonstrates our collective commitment to the sector as whole.”

PMN will shortly issue expressions of interest for the roles that are expected to be filled this financial year.

About RNZ

RNZ is New Zealand’s independent non-commercial public media organisation and we’ve proudly been so for almost 100 years.

RNZ delivers a diverse range of content that reflects New Zealand’s culture, social and regional diversity. It serves as a platform for quality journalism, creating a space for open dialogue and informed discussion on topics that matter to New Zealanders.

RNZ has more than 60 content sharing partnerships and collaborations in place. It means RNZ content is available to many online media, print, radio and television services in New Zealand and the wider Pacific. This improves the accessibility of RNZ content for New Zealand and overseas audiences and provides a valuable source of unique local content for other media.

About Pacific Media Network

Pacific Media Network (PMN) is the premier provider of quality Pacific content in New Zealand and the operating arm of The National Pacific Media Trust.

PMN provides space for all Pacific People to access, explore, strengthen and celebrate Pacific identity, language and culture and in doing so contributes to resilient, confident, healthy, prosperous, thriving Pacific communities.

Our multi-media offerings include 531pi, Niu FM, PMN News, PMN Cook Islands, PMN Niue, PMN Tonga, PMN Samoa, PMN Fiji, PMN Rotuma, PMN Kiribati, PMN Tokelau, PMN Tuvalu and PMN Solomons.

© Scoop Media