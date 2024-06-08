Road Reopens: State Highway 6, Richmond - Tasman

Gordon Campbell: On Cutting The Sick Leave Of Vulnerable Workers

Should sick leave be part and parcel of the working conditions from Day One on the job, just like every other health and safety provision? Or should access to sick leave be something that only gradually accumulates, depending on how long a worker has been on the payroll? If enacted in September, the draft changes to the Holidays Act would mean that low-income, part-time workers would no longer automatically qualify for ten days sick pay on commencement. Instead, they would gradually accrue sick leave, provided their employers...