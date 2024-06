Fatal Crash, Palmerston North

Police can advise one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Napier Road (State Highway 3), Palmerston North yesterday evening.

The crash was reported about 10pm and four vehicles were involved.

Sadly, one person died at the scene while the other was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit attended and since has reopened.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

