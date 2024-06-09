Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Update - Crash, Hamilton

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Police are making enquiries into a crash in Harrowfield, Hamilton involving a fleeing driver, around 8:20am this morning.

Staff were initially responding to a priority emergency call relaying concerns of a vehicle being driven erratically.

The vehicle was seen being driven dangerously near a shopping centre in Te Rapa by Police and signalled to stop.

The vehicle failed to do so and fled into the parking complex.

Police deployed spikes as the vehicle exited the parking building, it continued flee and was pursued by Police.

The offending vehicle subsequently crashed into two other vehicles occupied by members of the public at the intersection Wairere Drive and River Road, Harrowfield.

The occupants across the three vehicles were transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The offender attempted to flee the scene on foot and was located near the scene by a Police dog and taken into custody.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with driving in a dangerous manner and further charges are being considered.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

The intersection remains closed while a thorough investigation takes place, and we continue to ask motorists to avoid the area.

