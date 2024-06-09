Slip And Tree Fall Blocking State Highway 20 – Auckland Southwestern Motorway

Auckland drivers can expect detours and delays as road crews clear a slip and tree fall affecting State Highway 20 this morning.

The slip and treefall near the Queenstown offramp mean State Highway 20 is closed between Neilson St offramp and Hillsborough Rd on-ramp. The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 this morning.

Contractors are on-site and working hard to reopen the highway as quickly as possible.

Drivers must use available detours and can expect delays when travelling through the area.

Detour route:

Neilson St Off-ramp, left onto Onehunga Harbour Rd, straight through onto Onehunga Mall Rd, left at Princes St, right to Beachcroft Ave, right at Queenstown Rd, left at Herd Rd, left onto Hillsborough Rd and right onto SH20 Hillsborough on-ramp northbound.

Updates on the highway’s status can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website:

Highway Conditions - Auckland

