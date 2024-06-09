Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Appeal For Sightings And Footage Of Fatal Crash, Palmerston North

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles that occurred on Saturday night between 9:30-9:50pm.

The collision took place on Napier Road (State Highway 3) between Palmerston North and Ashurst.

Police investigating the crash would like to hear from anyone that saw the collision or has dashcam footage they can provide.

Anyone who saw a silver Subaru or a green Utility vehicle travelling in the area around the time of the crash are also encouraged to get in touch.

Police are not in a position to release the name of the deceased at this time.

Any information can be provided to Police via 105 advising of file number 240609/9128.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

