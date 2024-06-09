Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Information Sought Following Rural Burglaries

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a number of burglaries on rural properties in the South Otago area are seeking assistance from the public to identify the offenders.

Two separate burglaries were reported at a farm on Beacon Hill Road, Wairuna last month. During the first incident, on 19 May, a vehicle entered the paddock, driving towards a number of sheep before intentionally colliding with several of them, killing four.

A week later on 25 May, the same property was entered, and bales were damaged with a tool causing them to spoil.

A further two farms were targeted last night, with fences and gates damaged for entry to be gained.

On Whiteside Road, more bales were damaged at a rural farm, while electric fence reels were stolen from a paddock on Waipahi Highway.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Waihapi area last night, or from anyone with information on the incidents in Wairuna last month. This includes sightings of suspicious vehicles or people.

Police can be contacted by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240519/7760.

If you see suspicious or unusual activity, please call 111 if it’s happening now.

