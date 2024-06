Police Operation, Maraenui

Cordons have been lifted following a Police operation in Maraenui earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to an address on Gilray Ave shortly after 2:30pm after receiving reports of a small group of people fighting in the street.

An area was cordoned off after Police received a report that a firearm was involved. At this time, Police have been unable to substantiate those reports.

Enquiries into the incident will continue.

Police wish to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding.

