Serious Crash, Beachlands

Police are responding to reports of a serious crash in Beachlands this morning.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles on Whitford-Maraetai Road, was reported to Police around 6.35am.

Early indications suggest there have been critical injuries.

A section of the road is blocked while emergency services respond to the scene and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays if travelling in the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

