Restricted Fire Season Revoked For Parts Of Otago

Monday, 10 June 2024, 8:06 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire season in Upper Waitaki, Central Otago, Strath Taieri from 8am Monday 10 June, until further notice.

This means people in these areas no longer need to have a fire permit approved by Fire and Emergency to light a fire outdoors.

Naseby remains in a restricted fire season due to continued higher fire risk.

Declaring the fire season change, Otago District Manager Phil Marsh says recent cooler temperatures, especially overnight, have reduced the fire risk.

"Cooler temperatures are expected to continue as we move further into winter.

"However, a lack of rainfall has meant that there is lingering dryness across the District.

"Extreme caution should still be taken when lighting outdoor fires. If it’s windy, please do not light any fires," Phil Marsh says.

"Before lighting a fire, we recommend heading to www.checkitsalright.nz to make sure conditions are safe to do so. You can also find useful information about outdoor and rural fire safety on this site."

Although permits are no longer required, if you are planning a controlled burn for land management, please contact a local Fire and Emergency fire permit issuer for advice and assistance with a plan.

