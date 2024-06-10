Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Respond To Vehicle Interference In Papakura

Monday, 10 June 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man will appear in Court today after being caught in the act allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Papakura last week.

Around 8 am on Friday morning, Police were called to respond to an address on Brightwell Street where a man was seen to be breaking into a vehicle.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says a Police unit was quickly on the scene where it was understood the man was trying further car doors.

"The man was located a short time later walking on Clevedon Road where he was arrested.

“During the arrest, Police also located what appeared to be cocaine on the man.”

The 22-year-old has since been charged with three counts of unlawful interference of a vehicle, as well as possession for supply of cocaine.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today.

“I would like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this suspicious activity to us, so we can respond,” Inspector Hunter says.

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

