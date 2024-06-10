New Chief Executive Appointed For Rural Women New Zealand

The Board of Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) has today announced that Marie Fitzpatrick will be taking up the role of Chief Executive from 1 July.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Marie. She comes from a rural background, having spent some of her childhood in Central Otago and has an eclectic CV which will benefit the diverse range of work Rural Women New Zealand is involved in,” RWNZ National President Gill Naylor says.

“Government advocacy is an important part of our work and Marie brings several decades of experience in and around the public sector, most recently in the leadership team at Fisheries New Zealand in the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“Likewise, charitable community service is another strand of our work and Marie has a wealth of knowledge in this area as co-founder of the Good Bitches Baking Charitable Trust. Her experience growing the charity from a few friends baking for the community to a nationwide network of more than 3,000 volunteers will be invaluable as we continue on our journey to grow our membership.”

Marie Fitzpatrick says she’s excited to take up the role.

“I am passionate about building a sense of community, equity and supporting the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders,” Marie says.

“I feel really honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Rural Women New Zealand into its centenary year and beyond, as we continue to make a positive impact in our rural communities.”

Gill also thanked outgoing Chief Executive Gabrielle O’Brien for her significant contribution to the organisation over the past three years.

“Thanks to Gabe’s dedication and commitment, the organisation is in a much stronger position to tackle the future.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

