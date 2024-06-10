Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Witnesses Sought Following Onehunga Incident

Monday, 10 June 2024, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating an incident in which a person was struck by a vehicle in Onehunga on the weekend are seeking help from the public.

Just after 9.30pm on Saturday 8 June, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Grey St, Onehunga.

The person remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Auckland City East Area Investigations Manager, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill, says Police are seeking any witnesses or anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.

“Police would like to hear from anyone with information as to the driver or the vehicle that may have been involved.

“The vehicle is believed to be a light coloured people mover or SUV.”

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can contact Police 105 online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’ and reference file number 240609/8922.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

