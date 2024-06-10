Golden Foot Walking Awards - Nominations Closing Soon, Winners Announced In Late July 2024

What: Nominations for the 2024 Golden Foot Walking Awards close on Monday 17 June 2024.

About: The biennial Golden Foot Walking Awards are run by Living Streets Aotearoa, New Zealand’s advocacy organisation for pedestrians. The awards celebrate innovative walking projects, facilities and initiatives, and the people who created them. They highlight best practice and reward ongoing commitment to walking for all ages and abilities.

Past winners have included school projects, community projects, local authorities, walking advocate champions, walking events and public spaces that support safe walking. Plus many more!

Why: These awards are really important as they recognise projects and people who are making walking better.

More information: Details here, including past winners: https://www.livingstreets.org.nz/node/5161

