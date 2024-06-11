Crashes Causing Delays, Southwestern Motorway - Auckland City

Motorists are advised to expect delays following two reports of crashes on the Southwestern Motorway this morning.

The first crash, involving multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes near Hillsborough, was reported to Police around 6.30am.

The two right-hand lanes are currently blocked.

A second crash has also been reported in the west lanes, which is currently blocking one lane.

Lengthy delays are expected in the area while emergency services respond and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes where possible.

At this stage no serious injuries have been reported for either crash.

