Marokopa Missing Persons Investigation - $80,000 Reward Announced

Image/Supplied

Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:

Today Waikato Police is announcing a $80,000 reward for information that leads to the location and safe return of missing children Ember (8), Maverick (9) and Jayda (10) Phillips.

The children have been missing since 12 December 2021, when they were taken by their father, Tom Phillips, to a location unknown but thought to be in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas.

Police have concerns for the welfare of the children who have been living in isolation for the past two-and-a-half years, with no connection to others and without formal education and health care. Tom Phillips does not have legal custody of the children. He is sought by Police and there is a warrant for his arrest.

Today Police have deployed a team to Marokopa as part of a new phase of the missing person investigation. Police will be visible in the community over the coming days and we encourage anyone with credible knowledge of the whereabouts of the Phillips children and who is prepared to assist the investigation team to make themselves known to our officers.

We believe that Tom and the children are being assisted and we’re urging anyone who’s doing this to please stop, do the right thing and tell Police what you know. We are committed to finding these children and we’re willing to take the step of offering a reward if it will prove the tipping point to help people put the children’s welfare first.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is hereby notified that a reward of up to Eighty Thousand Dollars ($80,000) will be paid for material information or evidence which leads to the location and safe return of Jayda, Maverick and Ember Phillips.

The Commissioner of Police will determine the amount of the reward and will apportion it if there is more than one claimant.

Immunity against prosecution will be considered for anyone who has committed an offence in assisting Tom Phillips, if they provide information or evidence which leads to the location and safe return of the children.

The offer will remain in force until 25 June 2024.

The Phillips family liaison has been advised of this development in the operation and Police remain in close contact with the family.

Information can be provided to the investigation team by contacting the 105 reporting line, quoting the file number 211218/5611, or by emailing to the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail)

We wish to reiterate that Tom Phillips faces charges in relation to aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a result of a criminal investigation separate to the missing persons investigation.

Police consider him to be armed and he should not be approached. Sightings of Phillips should be reported to Police by calling 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

