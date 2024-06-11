Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Opportunity Strikes For Police With Timely Arrest In Takanini

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A youth got more than they bargained for after breaking into a charity store in Takanini on Monday evening.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police were called around 8.40pm to an op-shop on Great South Road where a burglary was reportedly in progress.

“An informant notified Police of what appeared to be a person on CCTV currently inside the premises.”

Attending officers, including Delta, the Police Dog Unit, were soon in attendance at the address and located a youth hiding underneath a table.

“The youth was found to be in possession of cash from the till, as well as a screwdriver,” Inspector Hunter says.

“It is alleged the person broke into the store using a large concrete block, causing significant damage to the window.”

A 13-year-old has been arrested in relation to this incident and the stolen cash has since been recovered and returned.

They will be referred to Youth Aid.

Inspector Hunter says it is disappointing to see an op-shop being targeted in this nature.

“Police will be providing support to the business impacted by this incident.

“We hope the arrest does reassure our locals in Takanini that Police are responding and making arrests and we thank the person who called Police in a very timely manner.

“We are committed to working with our communities to deter any type of incident, which may bring harm to others, and we know how devastating this type of crime can be.”

