Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New High-tech Cars To Enable Wellington Parking Officers To Be In More Places More Often

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is introducing four new cars with the latest licence plate recognition technology (LPR) to its parking services fleet, to improve fair access to parking in the city.

The Council receives an average of 1100 complaints a month of illegal parking, for offences such as parking in residents’ areas without a permit and overstaying. The new vehicles will enable parking officers to be in more places, more often. They’ll increase the efficiency and consistency of the Council’s parking enforcement and also be used to gather parking survey data to help plan for the city's parking needs.

Budget for the vehicles was approved as part of Wellington’s 2021 Long-term Plan.

James Roberts, the Council’s Chief Operating Officer says: “Our parking policy is designed to manage parking pressures over the next 10 to 20 years as our city grows. Licence plate recognition vehicles are the next step in our technology evolution to a more efficient way of enforcing parking.”

LPR vehicles are successfully operating in Auckland, Hamilton, and Tauranga.

The cars will be fitted with the latest LPR cameras and technology to capture images and video relating to parked vehicles and the corresponding parking signage. They will be clearly identified as Wellington City Council Parking Services vehicles.

The cars will operate within the requirements of the Privacy Act. Images and video will be used by the Council only for enforcement, evidential, and occupancy survey purposes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Cars will be tested on-road from late June-September this year. From October they will be out doing parking surveys and used for parking enforcement of resident parking areas; in Kelburn, Kilbirnie, Mount Cook, Mount Victoria, Newtown/Berhampore, Te Aro, Thorndon, Miramar, and Clifton. Parking tickets will be issued by post to any illegally parked vehicles.

Use of the cars will then be expanded to include enforcement of metered and other restricted parking in the city.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 