Update – Missing Persons Investigation, Marokopa

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Overnight Police has received information via personal contact from people within the community and via the dedicated operation email. All information received is now being assessed and follow-up enquiries being made.

The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed into the Marokopa area last night in support of the operation, results of their work in the area are being assessed alongside other information.

Residents of Marokopa and the surrounding area can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area over the next days and we continue to urge anyone that has credible, current information on the whereabouts of the Phillips children to make themselves known to our officers.

Alternatively you can email the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz or contact Police on 105 or online at online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 211218/5611.

