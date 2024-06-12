Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sweet Life For Sugar And Her 18 Puppies Thanks To Animal Control

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 10:48 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

In early October 2023, Sugar, a beautiful caramel-coloured Catahoula-cross, along with her litter of four five-month-old puppies were surrendered to the Waikato District Council’s Animal Control team. Within the first week, the team noticed something peculiar was going on – Sugar looked like she’d had one too many treats and was getting bigger by the day. She was pregnant again.

When she went into labour, the Animal Control team were amazed. The puppies just kept coming – 14 of them in total, making her a mother of at least 18 at only three-years-old.

“It’s such a shame to see so many pregnant and undesexed dogs coming into our care, as well as unwanted puppies,” says Animal Education and Engagement Officer, Zoey Jackson.

“We offer a subsidised dog desexing programme through our PUP Fund, which runs year-round. No dog should have to be unwanted.”

Sugar’s puppies – all with on-theme names like Fudge, Oreo, and even Toblerone – quickly found their forever homes through Animal Control’s adoption programme, Waikato Pound Pups. Sugar was also advertised for adoption several times, but there were no bites. Sugar remained in the Pukekohe Pound, albeit in high spirits, for over eight months.

“We never gave up on our sweet girl,” says Jackson, “we knew the right family for her would find her, and give her the wonderful life she deserves.”

The wait paid off, as last week, she finally found her forever home. Sugar is now living her best life, enjoying sleeping in front of the fire, going on walks, and getting plenty of cuddles from her new parents.

Every year, the Waikato District Animal Control team helps find homes for over 200 dogs who come into their care unwanted or neglected because of being unwanted. For more information about their subsidised desexing programme, visit waikatodistrict.govt.nz/desexing. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 