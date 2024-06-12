International Migration: April 2024

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the April 2024 year compared with the April 2023 year were:

migrant arrivals: 229,100 (± 3,500), up 25 percent

migrant departures: 130,600 (± 1,900), up 34 percent

annual net migration: gain of 98,500 (± 3,900), compared with a net gain of 85,800 (± 200).

International migration: April 2024

