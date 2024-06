Homicide Investigation, Waikanae Beach

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder over the death of a man in Waikanae Beach last night.

Police responded to an address on Napier Grove around 4:20pm, where a man was seriously injured following an altercation.

Despite receiving urgent medical attention, he died at the scene a short time later.

The scene examination will continue today. A post-mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

The man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media