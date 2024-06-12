Free Gender Equality Tool Goes Public For The First Time

UN WEPs NZ And New Zealand Policy Research Institute Offer Free Resource For Gender Equality Monitoring

For the first time ever, UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) NZ, in collaboration with the New Zealand Policy Research Institute, is offering a free monitoring and evaluation tool to any organisation dedicated to advancing gender equality. This groundbreaking tool provides invaluable insights to help set future goals, drive continuous improvement in gender equity efforts, and offers the opportunity to enter the prestigious White Camellia Awards.

Measure, Reflect, Act

Participating in this initiative allows organisations to gain critical insights into their gender equity strategies, which can be shared with investors and stakeholders to demonstrate progress and commitment. This transparency not only enhances organisational reputation but also attracts new talent committed to gender equality.

By making this tool as inclusive and impactful as possible, whether used internally or shared externally, it provides meaningful insights that can drive significant improvements in the gender equality space.

“Incorporating robust gender equality metrics into corporate strategy not only fulfils social responsibility but also drives competitive advantage. This tool empowers organisations to quantify their progress, providing a clear roadmap for sustainable growth and enhanced stakeholder trust. Today's employees in New Zealand are increasingly seeking workplaces that adhere to international standards of gender policies. Nearly 60% of companies in New Zealand still lack a gender parity policy, indicating a significant opportunity for businesses to attract talent by embracing comprehensive gender equality initiatives,” says Tara Singh, President of UN Women New Zealand and Chair of UN Women’s Empowerment Principles NZ.

The Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) guide businesses towards a more inclusive future with practical strategies for meaningful change. From high-level corporate leadership to gender-responsive supply chain practices, WEPs offer a comprehensive framework to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion.

Take the First Step Towards Transformation

Organisations are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to utilise the free tool and be part of the movement towards gender equality. To participate, please visit https://aut.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_24cHuLZE6ZCgwpo.

About the UN WEPs NZ Committee: The NZ WEPs Committee is a coalition of four organisations: UN Women Aotearoa NZ, the New Zealand Federation of Business and Professional Women, the New Zealand Human Rights Commission, and Zonta International District 16. Together, they promote and champion the Women’s Empowerment Principles throughout New Zealand.

About WEPs: The Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are a set of Principles offering guidance to business on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

WEPs are a primary vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By joining the WEPs community, the CEO signals commitment to this agenda at the highest levels of the company and to work collaboratively in multi stakeholder networks to foster business practices that empower women. These include equal pay for work of equal value, gender-responsive supply chain practices and zero tolerance against sexual harassment in the workplace.

About the White Camellia Awards:

The White Camellia Awards are an annual recognition event dedicated to celebrating the outstanding efforts and commitment of Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) signatories and supporters in New Zealand. These awards highlight the importance of gender equality in the workplace, marketplace, and community and serve as a platform to acknowledge and honour those organisations leading the charge toward a more equitable future.

