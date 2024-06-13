Serious Incident, Āwhitu

Superintendent Shanan Gray, Counties Manukau District Commander:

An offender has been shot during a search warrant in Āwhitu this morning.

Police were in attendance at a residential address as part of an ongoing investigation into firearms offences.

Due to the nature of the warrant, a number of specialist Police were responding, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

Just after 7am, as our staff arrived outside the address, it was reported a man inside of a vehicle attempted to drive into members of our staff.

One Police officer was struck by the vehicle and a second was required to dive out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

Due to the risk posed to our staff, an armed staff member has discharged their firearm towards the offender in the vehicle.

As a result the driver received gun shot injuries.

The man was immediately provided first-aid by Police and has since been airlifted by Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to hospital in a serious condition.

Three other people were located within the address and have been detained in relation to this warrant.

A fifth person fled from the area into nearby bush and the Police Air Support Unit (Eagle) has responded.

Despite extensive efforts from Eagle and the Police Dog Unit, this person has not yet been located and Police will remain in the area this morning while our enquiries continue to locate them.

At this stage, we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public in relation to this individual.

There are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

As standard procedure the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified, along with WorkSafe.

The investigation team is now undertaking a number of enquiries and will be speaking to several witnesses and members of the public.

We can confirm no serious injuries were reported to any Police who were in attendance, however, we are ensuring that our staff will have welfare and support in place for them after what has happened today.

