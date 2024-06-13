Independent Report Into Wastewater Overflow Issues Welcomed

Masterton District Council welcomes the independent report into work carried out to address wastewater overflows in Cockburn Street and is already carrying out investigations to find long-term solutions.

The report, completed by GHD, recommends making the Cockburn Street area (including Taranaki Street, Patea Place, Okato Place and Kuripuni Street) a pilot study for identifying the source of water entering the wastewater system and leading to overflow issues at times of heavy rainfall.

The Council has accepted the recommendations and established a dedicated project team with work already underway.

It was discussed with affected residents yesterday (12 June 2024).

The Council’s General Manager – Infrastructure and Assets, Maseina Koneferenisi, said the installation of 21 non-return valves and 13 tanks on properties had been effective but was only the start of work.

“As identified in the report, this was intended as a short-term solution, and we have begun the recommended pilot study to identify the source of water entering the wastewater system.

“We will also be looking at what regulatory, planning, and engineering solutions may be appropriate as we consider the wider issue of how we manage stormwater and the state of our wastewater network district-wide.

“I would like to thank the residents of Cockburn Street for their co-operation with assisting Council with the collection of data required to inform this work. We will continue to be in regular contact with property owners as investigation work continues.”

The GHD report is available on the Masterton District Council website here.

