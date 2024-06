Major Traffic Delays On Hill Road, Manurewa - Counties Manukau

A gas leak from an address on Hill Road in Manurewa is causing significant traffic delays on Hill Road.

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency Services with the incident, notified to us at 2.54pm.

Diversions in place are causing traffic to back up prior to the Southern Motorway (SH 1) off-ramp to Hill Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

