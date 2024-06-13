Auckland Transport: Plan Ahead For The Game

Auckland Transport (AT) is encouraging people attending the Blues vs Brumbies match on Friday 14 June to plan their travel and allow more time as industrial action continues to impact rail services.

Trains will still be running to and from Eden Park for the game, with some additional services planned after the match, however AT is advising customers to plan ahead and give themselves more time than usual.

For ticketholders, bus and train travel is included in match tickets from 3:30pm.

Special event bus services will also be available to get people home after the game, leaving from the Eden Park Transport Hub and travelling to Waitematā (Britomart).

AT’s rail operator AOR is currently running a reduced timetable due to its unionised staff taking industrial action, which began on Saturday 8 June.

On Friday 14 June during the afternoon peak, trains will be running at a reduced frequency on the Eastern, Southern and Western Lines.

There may be some additional cancellations due to staffing availability.

Unionised staff from CAF, the organisation which maintains our trains, are also taking industrial action. This began on Tuesday 11 June and the impacts of this are likely to be felt from next week.

Customers travelling by train over the weekend should first check the AT Mobile App as services may be impacted by scheduled track maintenance and cancellations due to industrial action.

For more information about match travel, visit at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/blues-vs-brumbies

For regular updates about the industrial action, visit at.govt.nz/trainaction

