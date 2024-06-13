Update – Missing Persons Investigation, Marokopa

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders:

Today we’ve continued to receive and assess information, as part of the Police operation seeking the location and safe return of Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips.

Our investigators are assessing and following-up on all relevant information that has been received and we are unable to comment on specific details of reports at this time.

During the two and a half years since the missing person investigation began Police have regularly received reports of alleged sightings of Tom, Ember, Maverick and Jayda Phillips. All reports are assessed and followed up on by investigators as required.

While we acknowledge that there are varying views held on this missing person investigation, Police remain focused on the location and safe return of the Phillips children. We have concerns for the welfare of the children who have been living in isolation for the past two-and-a-half years, with no connection to others and without formal education and health care.

I want to acknowledge the ongoing disruption to the Marokopa community as the missing person investigation in the area continues, and to extend our thanks the those affected for their co-operation and understanding.

Residents of Marokopa and the surrounding area will continue to see an increased Police presence in the area over the next days and we continue to urge people to approach our staff if they have credible, current information that could lead to the safe return of the children.

Alternatively, you can email the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz or contact Police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz [1] clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 211218/5611.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

