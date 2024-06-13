New Whangārei Bus Service For Intermediate, High School Students

A new dedicated bus service for some intermediate and high school students is coming to Whangārei.

Northland Regional Councillor Jack Craw, who chairs the Whangarei District Council/Northland Regional Council Whangārei Public Transport Working Party, says ‘SchoolLink’ is a new service from the CityLink team due to start Monday 17 June.

The new SchoolLink service aims to provide students with an easy journey to and from school, while freeing up space at peak times on CityLink buses for commuters, families and seniors.

"The NRC is increasing its present services, following numerous requests from the community, to allow students to travel directly to their schools in the morning and home in the afternoon."

Councillor Craw says there will be five SchoolLink routes through the city, direct to schools in the morning, and then back in the afternoon. (SchoolLink services are only for school students and do not stop at Rose Street bus terminus.)

Standard fare charges of $1 per trip, using a BeeCard just like on CityLink, will start being charged from Monday 24 June. The first week’s operation, from Monday 17 June, will be free.

The new SchoolLink services is being funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency, NRC and farebox revenue collected.

The SchoolLink (SL) routes are:

SL1 Onerahi to Whangārei Intermediate

SL2 Onerahi to Kamo High School

SL4 Raumanga to Whangārei Boys and Girls High

SL5 Raumanga to Tikipunga High

SL6 Raumanga to Kamo High

Councillor Craw says an additional route, SL3 Onerahi to Whangārei Boys and Girls High, is also under consideration.

"Students on this route should continue to use the existing bus provided by the Ministry of Education for now."

The new SchoolLink timetable, routes and further information can be found at the CityLink website at https://citylinkwhangarei.co.nz/

