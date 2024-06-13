Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Wasted $33.5 Million On Northland Railway Shows Danger Of Putting Pet Projects Before Economics

Thursday, 13 June 2024, 7:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Already, more than $33.5m has been spent attempting to reopen a mothballed section of railway between Kauri and Ōtiria despite the project now being put on hold.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Over $25 million worth of railway sleepers are sat collecting dust in ditches and laybys across Northland for a boondoggle project hanging in limbo.

“The section of railway was mothballed for a reason – people didn’t want to use it enough to make it viable. The tens of millions lined up to recommission this white elephant never should’ve been approved in the first place.

“This and Auckland Light Rail show what happens when you try and brute-force pet projects through without proper planning. Wishful thinking shouldn’t be directing infrastructure policy.”

