Council Joins Mayors Task Force For Jobs

Timaru District Council has joined a national scheme aimed at helping get more young people into sustainable employment.

The Council has secured funding through the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs Community Employment Programme Initiative Fund.

TDC will be joining 36 other councils across the country, with 6,000 employment outcomes achieved as of December 2023 since its contract with the Ministry of Social Development began in 2019.

The Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Community Employment Programme is a nationwide partnership between Local Government New Zealand and the Ministry of Social Development that has a strong focus on getting young people into sustainable employment.

The programme highlights the power of localism, working at a grassroots level promoting community-led solutions for youth employment, education, and training.

The MTFJ Community Employment Programme's success relies on councils having the power and funding to address the challenges in their community with tailored solutions.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that communities similar to Timaru District the outcomes of the initiative had been positive.

“It is great that young people in our community will have the opportunity here for flexible, wrap-around support,” he said.

“Timaru District is the South Island’s food bowl, our district boasts a diverse array of essential food crops, substantial dairy operations and meat production.”

“We are in a prime spot for our people, especially those wanting to get into the local primary production and agri-business sectors.”

The task force will be a way to support young people to get into a job without the barrier of not knowing anyone in the industry they are thinking about.

“We will be able to use our existing community connections, particularly with businesses and employers, and working with other great employment programs already in the community,” he said.

The funding received will play a crucial role in planning programme visits, providing necessary equipment, and potentially offering subsidies to employers willing to engage and employ local rangatahi.

“It is another demographic our community development team are working with, aligning with our commitment to bridge the gap with youth unemployment, specifically in our smaller towns of the district,” Bowen said.

“There is an abundance of opportunities within our local sectors and now we can be the bridge to getting our young people in them and staying in the district after their schooling.”

